Insider Selling: Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Major Shareholder Sells $790,224.32 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 69,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $790,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,347,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,312,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jeffery Westphal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Jeffery Westphal sold 6,723 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $80,877.69.

On Thursday, June 30th, Jeffery Westphal sold 150,000 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,698,000.00.

Vertex Stock Performance

Shares of VERX stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -503.50, a P/E/G ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.03 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VERX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.

Institutional Trading of Vertex

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertex by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,954,000 after acquiring an additional 664,495 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter worth about $1,982,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

