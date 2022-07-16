Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $3,279,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $199.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $142.74 and a one year high of $286.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.17 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

