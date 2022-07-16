Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IASGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on IAS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James raised Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 33.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 702.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $9.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $29.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IASGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $89.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. Integral Ad Science had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

