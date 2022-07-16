Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on IAS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James raised Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 33.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 702.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $9.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $29.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $89.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. Integral Ad Science had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

