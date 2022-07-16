Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.62 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

