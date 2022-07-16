Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Argus lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $95.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.66.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

