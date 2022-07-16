Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Stock Position Boosted by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,106,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,834 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 8,150,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,766,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,270 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,134,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,444,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,120,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.66 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.45.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.