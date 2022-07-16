iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,252,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 25,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 28,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.54 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.72.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.