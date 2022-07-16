iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $566,271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,734,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887,384 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,288 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 518.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,764,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,982,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,478 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80.

