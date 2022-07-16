Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.57) target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.39) to GBX 230 ($2.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.76) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.39) to GBX 306 ($3.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 307.20 ($3.65).
Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance
About Jacobs Engineering Group
