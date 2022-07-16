Jay Farner Purchases 23,100 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $199,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,103,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,810,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Friday, July 15th, Jay Farner acquired 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $199,584.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Jay Farner acquired 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $199,815.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Jay Farner purchased 23,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $199,410.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jay Farner purchased 25,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $199,390.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Jay Farner purchased 26,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $200,143.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Jay Farner purchased 27,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $199,272.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Jay Farner purchased 25,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $199,434.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Jay Farner purchased 27,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $199,485.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jay Farner purchased 29,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $199,881.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Jay Farner purchased 31,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $200,906.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Rocket Companies stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $19.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.