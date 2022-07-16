Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Samantha Pearce Sells 532 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) SVP Samantha Pearce sold 532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Samantha Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 27th, Samantha Pearce sold 8,508 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,740.00.
- On Wednesday, June 8th, Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,315,485.00.
JAZZ stock opened at $157.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.92.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,121 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $63,700,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $56,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,457,000 after acquiring an additional 325,479 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,550,000 after acquiring an additional 242,606 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
