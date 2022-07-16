Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Samantha Pearce Sells 532 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) SVP Samantha Pearce sold 532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Samantha Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Samantha Pearce sold 8,508 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,740.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,315,485.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

JAZZ stock opened at $157.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,121 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $63,700,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $56,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,457,000 after acquiring an additional 325,479 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,550,000 after acquiring an additional 242,606 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

