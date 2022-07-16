J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,899 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,238,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 602,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,151,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 553,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,415,000 after buying an additional 126,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 491,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,915,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on JJSF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $138.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 0.47. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $117.45 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.90.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $281.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.00 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 4.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.09%.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

