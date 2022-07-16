Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.73.
JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.
Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.3 %
JCI opened at $46.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average of $61.51.
Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 722.8% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.
Johnson Controls International Company Profile
Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.
