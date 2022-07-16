JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $188.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $188.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $222.18.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $147.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.45. The company has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.36. Boeing has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $241.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $135,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 125.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.