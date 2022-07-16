Just Group (LON:JUST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $63.50

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63.50 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 63.50 ($0.76), with a volume of 139959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.90 ($0.78).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on JUST shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.02) target price on shares of Just Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upgraded Just Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 106 ($1.26) to GBX 125 ($1.49) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 128.25 ($1.53).
Just Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £664.25 million and a P/E ratio of -18.81. The company has a current ratio of 21.21, a quick ratio of 19.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 83.09.
About Just Group
Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.
