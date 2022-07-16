Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 1,768 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,597 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE V opened at $210.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.13.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
