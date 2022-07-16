Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 320,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after buying an additional 64,823 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 299.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 475,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,841,000 after buying an additional 356,447 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,482.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,482.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,455,120.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,960 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG opened at $62.99 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

