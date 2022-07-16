Kevin D. Bunker Sells 1,710 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 1,710 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $51,334.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ZNTL opened at $30.60 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.05.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.11). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZNTL. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

