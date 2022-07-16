Keybank National Association OH Acquires 1,355 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 261,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,481,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $16,126,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $145.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.16. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.