Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 23,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total transaction of $5,268,388.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,968,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 699,493 shares of company stock worth $153,874,087 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $216.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.76. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $231.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

