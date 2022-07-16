Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 83,514 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Nucor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $110.32 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus raised their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.73.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.