Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.29.

TT stock opened at $129.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

