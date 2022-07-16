Keybank National Association OH Has $3.49 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,853,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,196,000 after purchasing an additional 933,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,314,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,121,000 after purchasing an additional 234,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,107,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,359,000 after purchasing an additional 204,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $84.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.77 and its 200-day moving average is $84.15. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $114.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

