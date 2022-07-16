Keybank National Association OH Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after buying an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in PayPal by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $2,291,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day moving average of $108.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.19.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

