Keybank National Association OH Has $4.47 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.5% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 12.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in General Electric by 9.5% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $62.86 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day moving average of $85.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Electric from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.57.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

