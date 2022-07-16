Keybank National Association OH Has $5.06 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $212.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.97. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $182.66 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.86.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

