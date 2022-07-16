Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,422 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Unilever by 0.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.01.

Shares of UL stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average is $47.41. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $60.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

