Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.
Shares of PFE opened at $51.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average of $51.66. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $290.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.
