Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Given New GBX 2,680 Price Target at Barclays

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 3,150 ($37.46) to GBX 2,680 ($31.87) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KWS. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($41.03) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Friday, June 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of LON:KWS opened at GBX 2,238 ($26.62) on Wednesday. Keywords Studios has a 1 year low of GBX 1,950 ($23.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,366 ($40.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,216.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,247.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,390.79.

In related news, insider Jon Hauck sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,278 ($27.09), for a total transaction of £6,059.48 ($7,206.80). In other news, insider Ross King Graham bought 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,183 ($25.96) per share, with a total value of £99,479.31 ($118,315.07). Also, insider Jon Hauck sold 266 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,278 ($27.09), for a total value of £6,059.48 ($7,206.80).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

