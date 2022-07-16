Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at about $50,119,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at about $41,513,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 513.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after purchasing an additional 822,598 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,213,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after purchasing an additional 230,102 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

NYSE PHG opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.00) to €24.00 ($24.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($32.50) to €31.00 ($31.00) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

