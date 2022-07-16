Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at about $50,119,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth about $41,513,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 513.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after buying an additional 822,598 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,213,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,711,000 after buying an additional 230,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PHG opened at $20.91 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PHG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €45.50 ($45.50) to €45.00 ($45.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.00) to €24.00 ($24.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($32.50) to €31.00 ($31.00) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

