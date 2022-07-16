Krilogy Financial LLC Buys New Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SOFI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 113.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.39.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $105,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,839 shares in the company, valued at $25,028,015.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,831,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,035,102.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $105,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,028,015.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 257,753 shares of company stock worth $1,561,711 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

