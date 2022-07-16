Krilogy Financial LLC Decreases Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 828,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $129,374,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $101.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $197.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

