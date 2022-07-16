Krilogy Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,704,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,729,000 after purchasing an additional 637,636 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,430.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 556,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,549,000 after purchasing an additional 519,815 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,399,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $17,650,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.08 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $91.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

