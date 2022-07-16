Krilogy Financial LLC Invests $233,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 3.8 %

VLO stock opened at $104.59 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.33 and its 200-day moving average is $101.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.73) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.62.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

