Krilogy Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,310 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,785,000 after acquiring an additional 241,035 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $24,554,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,272,000 after acquiring an additional 127,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,951,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $151.25 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

