Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vroom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vroom during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vroom during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Vroom during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Vroom during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vroom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRM shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vroom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.28.

Vroom Stock Performance

Shares of VRM opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.62. Vroom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $40.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $923.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.18 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 41.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vroom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.