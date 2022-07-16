Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 16,912 ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 32,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SH opened at $16.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

