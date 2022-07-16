Krilogy Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $682,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,912,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.45. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

