Krilogy Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Moderna Stock Up 4.4 %

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total transaction of $6,907,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,588,954.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $1,307,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,229,673 shares in the company, valued at $291,507,448.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total transaction of $6,907,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,588,954.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 494,029 shares of company stock worth $71,537,175. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $166.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

