Krilogy Financial LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. CIBC raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.35.

TECK stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average is $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

