Lake Street Financial LLC Boosts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.5% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $331.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $308.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.55. The stock has a market cap of $315.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock worth $344,066,066. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.