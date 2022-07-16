Lake Street Financial LLC Boosts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.5% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.94.
Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.4 %
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock worth $344,066,066. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Eli Lilly and Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
