Lake Street Financial LLC Buys 1,235 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 117.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.1% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $796.23.

BlackRock Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $600.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $621.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $712.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

