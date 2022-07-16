Lake Street Financial LLC Has $6.36 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 717.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,796 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $229.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.02. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (IJH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.