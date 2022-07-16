Lake Street Financial LLC Has $6.36 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 717.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,796 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $229.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.02. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

