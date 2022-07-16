Lake Street Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $912,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dollar General news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $244.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

