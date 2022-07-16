Lake Street Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,830 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Walmart Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $129.07 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $353.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.