Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000. Paychex comprises about 1.0% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Up 1.6 %

PAYX opened at $115.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.76.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,689 shares of company stock worth $4,622,438 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.