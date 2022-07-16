Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000. Paychex comprises about 1.0% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Paychex Trading Up 1.6 %
PAYX opened at $115.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.76.
Paychex Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,689 shares of company stock worth $4,622,438 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Paychex Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
