Lake Street Financial LLC Makes New $2.26 Million Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000. Equity Residential makes up approximately 1.4% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQR. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

Insider Activity

Equity Residential Stock Performance

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.83%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Stories

