Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 486 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 710.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock opened at $398.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.17.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

