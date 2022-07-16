Lake Street Financial LLC Takes $819,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Newmont by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 82,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Newmont by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $54.73 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Read More

